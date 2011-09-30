CHART OF THE DAY: When Will Kindles Be Free?

At yesterday’s Kindle presentation, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos gave special attention to all the people in the media who were calling for a $99 Kindle.



He noted that pundits said a $99 Kindle would send people into a “fervor”. Then Bezos whipped out a $99 Kindle Touch and said the “fervor” for cheap Kindles could begin.

A few minutes later, (oddly) with less excitement, Bezos revealed a $79 Kindle. Considering the Kindle started at $399 four years ago, these are very impressive price cuts.

We’ll start the next round of questions from the pundits to Bezos: When will the Kindle be free? When will Amazon’s special offers, and Prime program make it cheap enough for Amazon to give away Kindles? Next year? The year after that?

