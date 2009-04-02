Chart Of The Day: Number Of Venture-Backed IPOs In The Past Year: 1

That’s three of the last four quarters with no VC-backed IPOs. If it weren’t for Rackspace going public on August 8, 2008, we’d now be facing a full year without a single venture backed company going public.

In case you’re wondering, Rackspace (RAX) went public at $12.50. Today it sits at $7.43.



