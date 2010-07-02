CHART OF THE DAY: The Scariest Job Chart Ever Gets Uglier

The chart we’ve dubbed “The Scariest Job Chart Ever” continues to be, well, scary, following today’s June Non-Farm Payrolls Report.



As you can see from the low line of the chart, put together by Calculated Risk, we’re clearly not enjoying a v-shaped ascent like we’ve seen during other jobs recoveries. And what’s more, if you look just at the dotted line, which is based on private payrolls, it really looks like we’ve stalled out.

Photo: Calculated Risk

