CHART OF THE DAY: The Scariest Chart For Apple Investors

Forget yesterday’s blip of an earnings miss. Apple has one looming concern that’s much bigger than a single weak quarter.



Android has been taking smartphone market share at an unbelievable clip, as this chart from Mary Meeker shows. As Android grows into a ubiquitous platform, Apple’s edge with developers could be weakened. And if it loses developers, it loses its software advantage.

To be sure, Apple has done just fine as Android has grown. It became the world’s biggest smartphone company as Android grew. But, to deny that Android’s domination isn’t something to give investor’s concern over the next five years is foolish.

