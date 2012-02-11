CHART OF THE DAY: The Rise Of Pinterest

After less than two years in business, Pinterest is already one of the most popular social networks in the world, as measured by engagement, according to data from comScore, via BI Intelligence.



As you can see here, it’s ranked just below Facebook and Tumblr as the most popular site to hang out on.

One other thing of note on this chart is Twitter’s low engagement rate. It’s somewhat surprising, but we’d guess it’s a mix of factors. One being that mobile app usage is big for Twitter. The other being that clicking on links on Twitter takes you off of Twitter, unlike the other sites which encourage you to click to content they host.

