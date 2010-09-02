CHART OF THE DAY: The Rise And Fall Of Apple's iPod

Dan Frommer
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Apple’s iPod line got refreshed today, with significant new upgrades to the flagship iPod touch and iPod nano.

While the iPod touch — basically an iPhone without a wireless contract, as Steve Jobs said today — is still a growth driver for Apple, the iPod business as a whole has pretty much stopped growing.

For a while, the iPod was Apple’s big growth story. But now, it’s the iPhone that’s carrying Apple’s portable gadget business. (And even the brand-new iPad was bigger than the iPod last quarter.)

Don’t miss: The iPod’s Amazing Evolution

SAI chart iPod iPhone revenue

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.