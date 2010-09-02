CHART OF THE DAY: The Rise And Fall Of Apple's iPod

Apple’s iPod line got refreshed today, with significant new upgrades to the flagship iPod touch and iPod nano.



While the iPod touch — basically an iPhone without a wireless contract, as Steve Jobs said today — is still a growth driver for Apple, the iPod business as a whole has pretty much stopped growing.

For a while, the iPod was Apple’s big growth story. But now, it’s the iPhone that’s carrying Apple’s portable gadget business. (And even the brand-new iPad was bigger than the iPod last quarter.)

