CHART OF THE DAY: The Rise And Fall Of AOL

What’s AOL going to be worth once Time Warner spins it off? Today, two Wall Street analysts — JP Morgan’s Imran Khan and Pali’s Rich Greenfield — figured that the new AOL’s valuation would be around $4 billion, assuming no net debt.



That’s less than the $5.7 billion valuation that Google and Time Warner assigned it earlier this year when Google sold back its AOL stake. And it makes the dot-com bubble-era valuations — north of $161 billion — look very silly.

