Yesterday’s Chart Of The Day highlighted the surge in stocks as soon as Bernanke’s testimony about being open to more QE hit the wires.



Today: The opposite.

One comment about there being no plans for imminent easing sent oil plunging

Not the most inspiring version of efficient markets.

