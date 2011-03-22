CHART OF THE DAY: The Real Reason AT&T Is Buying T-Mobile

AT&T has several good reasons to spend $39 billion to acquire T-Mobile. But the most important reason that AT&T needs more wireless spectrum — the airwaves used to operate mobile services — and T-Mobile has it.



Think your wireless service is bad now? Imagine how congested the network is going to be in a few years when there are even more smartphones in use, PLUS tens of millions of new devices sold each year that get connected to the cell network. These include tablets, netbooks, laptops, and more.

