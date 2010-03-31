CHART OF THE DAY: The Military: Another Spiraling Government Jobs Program

The government spends billions of dollars more on it every year, and per person costs are increasing even faster. The results are mixed, but there’s no slowing down.



No, it’s not health care or social security. It’s defence.

The White House has requested $708 billion for fiscal year 2011 and defence spending is scheduled to increase each year, even as wars in Iraq in Afghanistan deescalate. Of course, bravely serving in the military or working under the Department of defence isn’t a handout, but it’s another massive sector of the economy that’s keeping tons of folks employed who might otherwise be home looking for work.

