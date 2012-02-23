CHART OF THE DAY: The New Normal For Tech IPOs

Despite a robust market for tech IPOs, it’s never going be as strong as it used to be. We’ll have a few dozen IPOs every year, but it’s not going be more than 50 per year. Not even in a good year like 2011.

The reason? BI Intelligence analyst Alex Cocotas says there are too many private investment options and regulation has made it too expensive for small companies.



