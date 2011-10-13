SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Red Sox Charge Fans The Most To Get Drunk At Games

Do you go to baseball games and hate how much the team is charging for a beer? You are not alone. Beer is expensive at every ballpark.



According to one report that examined the cost of attending a baseball game at each ballpark in Major League Baseball, the average cost for a “small draft beer” this season was $5.81. The good news is that the average price only rose $0.02 (0.3%) over the 2010 season.

The Boston Red Sox lead the way with the most expensive beer in baseball at $7.25 per beer. At the other end of the spectrum, the Arizona Diamonbacks had the cheapest beer this season at just $4.00 for a small beer.

Here is a look at how much a small draft beer costs at each ballpark in Major League Baseball…

* Price based on a “small draft beer”

Data via fancostexperience.com

