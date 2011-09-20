CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook's Huge Trove Of Photos In Context

Facebook hosts 140 billion photos, and will add 70 billion this year, according to the blog of photo-sharing site 1000memories.



Putting this in context, 1000memories made the following visualisation which shows how big Facebook’s library of photos are in comparison to other photo sharing sites, as well as the Library of Congress.

Incredibly, Facebook is hosting 4% of all photos ever taken, according to 1000memories. It estimates 3.5 trillion photos have been taken through history.

