CHART OF THE DAY: The Kindle Fire Is The Most Important Android Tablet For App Makers

The Amazon Kindle Fire is already tied with the Galaxy Tab as the most popular Android-based tablet, according to data from mobile analytics company Flurry.



Flurry’s tracking software is on thousands of Android apps so it can track which devices are the most popular. Furry writes, “Remarkably, and from a standing start, the Kindle Fire overtook the Galaxy Tab in just a few short months.” (The Kindle Fire is at 35.7% versus the Tab at 35.6%.)

