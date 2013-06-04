CHART OF THE DAY: The Istanbul Stock Market Gets Obliterated

There’s not much to say about what happened to the Istanbul stock exchange today.



Following a week of brutal riots, the market got destroyed to the tune of 10%.

Meanwhile, for some great financial market/econ perspective on Turkey, go read @pawelmorski, who makes the important observation that you can’t just analogize Turkey to some other “revolution” in the world. Inequality hasn’t been a huge problem, and jobs have been plentiful.

And of course, up until recently financial markets have been on a gigantic tear.

Bloomberg: Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange National 100 Index

Bloomberg

