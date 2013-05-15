CHART OF THE DAY: The iPhone's Market Share Is Dead In The Water

Apple’s smartphone market share is dead in the water, once again.



Over the last two years, its fluctuated between 13% and 22%, depending on when the newest model of the iPhone is coming out, according to Gartner.

Android, meanwhile, has skyrocketed, and now has ~75% of the market.

For a long time, this model worked for Apple. It had its sliver of the global smartphone market, but the majority of the smartphone market’s profits.

However, at least one analyst thinks Apple’s going to cede the profit lead to Samsung this year.

And Apple’s iPhone unit growth is collapsing to single digits.

It seems clear that if Apple wants to grab the next piece of the smartphone market it will have to think different than it has so far.

It seems like it will need a low-cost iPhone on new carriers to shake the iPhone business from its stupor.

Or, Apple will live with this share of the market and invent a new gadget to increase sales and profits.

