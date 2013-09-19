CHART OF THE DAY: The IPhone 5S Is The Fastest Smartphone In The World

Apple’s iPhone 5S is seriously fast.

Anand Lal Shimpi did some thorough testing of the 5S versus other smartphones, and even some tablets.

His results confirm that the iPhone is the fastest phone on the market by a long-shot.

Here are the results of the SunSpider test, which is a fairly standard test companies try to optimise results for.

Head over to Shimpi’s site for more. He tested the 5S against four different benchmarks, and in each case the 5S was the clear winner »

