CHART OF THE DAY: The IPad's Disruption Of The Windows PC Market

Apple basically invented the personal computer, only to see Microsoft end up the victor of the PC wars, with ~90% of the market. Therefore, this chart from Horace Dediu must be pretty sweet for Apple. Since the iPad was introduced, the Windows PC market has started shrinking. If Apple’s not careful, though, it could end up suffering a similar fate, this time at the hands of Google and Android.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.