The Nielsen company decided to take a look at how and where people are using their smartphones, tablets, and eReaders.



Turns out tablets, like the iPad, spend more time in the bathroom than eReaders, like the Kindle. Another interesting finding: people are using their iPads while watching TV more than anything else.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.