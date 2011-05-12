CHART OF THE DAY: The iPad Is Becoming The Only "PC" That Matters

In our survey of iPad users, we asked which computing device is used primarily for “personal computing.” Our readers say they spend the largest per cent of their personal computing time with the iPad.



This makes sense, since the iPad is a very casual computer, designed for surfing the web, playing games and other personal activities.

For more from our survey, click here →

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.