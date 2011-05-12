CHART OF THE DAY: The iPad Is Becoming The Only "PC" That Matters

Jay Yarow
In our survey of iPad users, we asked which computing device is used primarily for “personal computing.” Our readers say they spend the largest per cent of their personal computing time with the iPad.

This makes sense, since the iPad is a very casual computer, designed for surfing the web, playing games and other personal activities.

