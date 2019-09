Here’s a cool chart, originally tweeted by Benedict Evans. Amazon’s growth has never been less than 20% since 2002. Chart is from our partners at Statista.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.