CHART OF THE DAY: The Housing Triple Dip

A little more perspective on that bummer of a Case-Shiller report.
Housing has now done what could arguably be called a triple dip.
Since housing really began to tank, there have been two notable bumps, which each time seemed, perhaps, to represent the start of an uptrend in housing.
But … still no dip. We’ve now had three dips, including the big one.
