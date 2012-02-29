CHART OF THE DAY: The Housing Triple Dip

A little more perspective on that bummer of a Case-Shiller report.



Housing has now done what could arguably be called a triple dip.

Since housing really began to tank, there have been two notable bumps, which each time seemed, perhaps, to represent the start of an uptrend in housing.

But … still no dip. We’ve now had three dips, including the big one.

SEE ALSO: The only housing market that gained value in 2011 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.