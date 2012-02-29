CHART OF THE DAY: The Housing Triple Dip

Joe Weisenthal
A little more perspective on that bummer of a Case-Shiller report.

Housing has now done what could arguably be called a triple dip.

Since housing really began to tank, there have been two notable bumps, which each time seemed, perhaps, to represent the start of an uptrend in housing.

But … still no dip. We’ve now had three dips, including the big one.

chart of the day, s&p case shiller home price indices, feb 28 2012

