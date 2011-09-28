CHART OF THE DAY: The Housing Double Dip Continues

Case-Shiller beat expectations year-over-year but missed on monthly growth for July.



The 20-city composite declined 4.1% year-over-year, which is better than the expected a 4.5% decline.

Prices were flat from June on a seasonally adjusted basis at 0.05%. Economists were expecting a 0.1% increase.

Despite the year-over-year improved number, the housing double dip is still on and will continue as volatility was off the charts in August and September.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.