CHART OF THE DAY: The horrible trading action on the trouble-plagued ASX today

Photo: Alexander Nemenov /AFP/Getty Images

The ASX is having a Barry Crocker.

The market failed to open at 10am as scheduled this morning because of a technical problem, and then was brought partially online some 90 minutes later.

But soon after 2pm another technical crunch put all stocks into “enquire” mode again.

Here’s the official chart from the ASX website tracking the ASX200 index today against Friday’s close, with annotations. It is a day for thin volumes and the market is trading in a small range, but with the market only partially open the index is highly volatile.

