CHART OF THE DAY: The Horrible Fall In Sales Of Iconic Australian Cars

Ford announced yesterday it would shut down production of cars in Australia in October 2016, with the loss of around 1200 jobs.

The iconic Ford Falcon will be retired.

Many factors conspired to lead Ford to the decision, one of those being the falling demand for Australian-made cars in the face of competition from overseas imports.

This chart, with data provided from the Australian Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, shows the inexorable slide in sales over the past decade, save for a spike in Ford sales in 2003.

Ford revealed yesterday its losses in Australia over the past five years totalled $600 million.

