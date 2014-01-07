CHART OF THE DAY: The Global Economy Is Accelerating Into 2014

Over the past 24 hours we have seen some disappointing service sector data around the world which has given traders some pause over their late 2013 ebullience about global growth.

But today’s chart from the ANZ’s Global Strategy Team shows that the global economy is entering 2014 with its strongest momentum in years.

The good news for investors in stocks – and perhaps a signal also for Aussie dollar traders – is that accompanying this growth momentum is a lift in risk appetite which usually accompanies increased animal spirits and thus stock and Aussie dollar buying.

