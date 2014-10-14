CHART OF THE DAY: The Fastest Internet Speeds Aren't In The US

We are hugely dependent on our internet speeds for everything — on a desktop or mobile device, for business or pleasure, we need fast internet to do just about everything these days, since most of our lives have moved online. And yet, according to Akamai’s “State Of The Internet Report,” a survey that covers the first three months of 2014, the US comes up woefully short in terms of internet speeds, compared to other countries.

According to data from Akamai, which was charted for us by BI Intelligence, South Korea offers the fastest broadband in the world (and it’s not even close), with an average connection speed of 23.6 Mbps. After that, Hong Kong has the second-fastest speeds, followed by Japan and Switzerland, which are tied in third with 14.9 Mbps. And then there’s nine other countries listed before the US, including the Netherlands, Sweden, Latvia, Ireland, Czech Republic, Romania, Denmark, Finland, and Norway. Yes, Latvia, which is smaller than the state of Kansas, has faster internet than the US.

