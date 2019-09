Myspace sold today for just $35 million, a rough landing for a company once thought to be worth billions. Below is a chart of Myspace’s rise and fall, as well as the rise of Facebook, which ultimately killed Myspace.



Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.