CHART OF THE DAY: The End Of Satellite Radio

Sirius XM (SIRI) blamed the plummeting U.S. auto industry for its first-ever quarterly subscriber decline this week: During the first quarter, Sirius lost 400,000 net satellite radio subscribers, finishing March with 18.6 million subs.



But Sirius XM’s growth rate has been sliding for years. As the car industry continues to sink — and competition intensifies — it’s going to be even harder to find new customers.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.