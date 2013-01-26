CHART OF THE DAY: Tim Geithner's Amazing Rally

Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner leaves office today, so it’s as good a time as any to reflect on his performance.



When Geithner took office, the markets were in free-fall and the Dow Jones briefly dipped below 7000. Under his steady leadership, the DJIA has more than doubled from its 2009 trough.

His vigorous defence of the banking system played a big role in ensuring a turnaround.

