CHART OF THE DAY: The Depressing Truth About Battery Technology

Here’s an old chart that sadly still holds true today.



While computing power has taken off, battery life has languished.

Christopher Mims republished the chart today at Quartz. It came from a 2005 report by Joseph A. Paradiso of MIT.

Mims asked if there was an update to the chart. He was told there was no update. In other words, battery technology is still stuck.

