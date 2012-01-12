BII CHART OF THE DAY: The Agonizingly Slow Decline Of Live TV

It seems you can’t follow the tech industry today without being bombarded with reports heralding the impending death of television as we know it. While we believe the television model will eventually be disrupted, there’s no evidence of any imminent collapse. Instead, the likely scenario is of a very slow decline, with TV remaining an amazingly large and profitable business for many many years to come.



A new survey from Deloitte indicates viewers are engaging with that model in new ways, with bad implications for the network’s ad sales. When asked how they watched their favourite show, 71% of respondents chose live TV, down from 87% three years ago. Some of the biggest winners? DVR, on demand, and the show’s internet site.

What does it mean? Consumers are wising up that you’re no longer chained to a show’s air date and if you have the patience to wait 30 minutes you can skip all the ads. The real big problem, however, is that these are engaged consumers with intent. In other words, exactly the kind of people advertisers want to be reaching.

Photo: Business Insider Intelligence





