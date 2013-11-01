CHART OF THE DAY: The Death Of Cable TV

The pay-TV industry is in decline. The latest data gathered from BI Intelligence shows subscriptions to cable, satellite, and TelCos for tv are falling.

Cable companies are getting it the worst as they finally have a little competition from Verizon and AT&T. The TelCos are gaining subscribers, but the overall industry is in decline.

Why? There’s a bunch of reasons, but the biggest fact seems to be that web-based video programming from Netflix, iTunes, YouTube, Amazon, and everyone else is finally making it easier for people to cut the cord, or just never sign up in the first place.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.