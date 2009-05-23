CHART OF THE DAY: China Goofs Off Online, We Buy Stuff

China surpassed the United States as the world’s top user of the Internet last year – its web-surfing population grew by 42% to nearly 300 million. Using mostly broadband connections, the Chinese are getting more entertainment online than Americans do, but they lag behind in many other consumer-related online activities.



