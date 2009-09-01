CHART OF THE DAY: Did Physicists Predict The Chinese Market Crash?

With Monday’s move, the Shanghai market is in serious correction territory. Here’s a two-month chart, just in case it isn’t clear how badly they’ve sold off. One amusing story that’s come out of this: A pair of physicists wrote in a paper back in July that they expected the Chinese market to selloff starting the week of August 10th. Actually, the market made its peak a few days before that, but perhaps there’s room for physicists in the stock market yet…



Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.