CHART OF THE DAY: The Cheap Chinese Smartphone Makers Are Eating Apple And Samsung's Lunch

The high-end players like Apple and Samsung are losing share to Chinese smartphone makers, and no-name brands willing to make super cheap smartphones. As you can see here, Apple and Samsung lost share on a year over year basis as those lesser known groups rose up to take share.

This is worse for Samsung than Apple. At least Apple has something that makes it unique with iOS. Samsung just runs on Android, which is what these Chinese companies are using.

This chart is from BI Intelligence, our paid tech research service.

