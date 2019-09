As ubiquitous as Amazon is in some people’s lives, it’s still just a tiny fraction of the world’s retail sales. Heck, it’s still a tiny fraction of e-commerce. This chart from Morgan Stanley puts into context the huge opportunity for Amazon to take more share away from traditional retailers.



Photo: Morgan Stanley

