CHART OF THE DAY: The Amazing Expanding Bailout

TARP watchdog Neil Barofsky says the total size of the bailout has now hit $23.7 trillion, when all the guarantees are factored in. Of course, the government doesn’t just provide a bailout total, so different parties may come up with different numbers. But one thing’s clear: ever since the first bailout, the estimate has grown and grown and grown and grown and grown. Let’s hope today’s number is as big as it gets.



