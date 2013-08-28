CHART OF THE DAY: The Australian Housing Market Summed Up In One Chart

The ABS has released a clever chart that shows, at a glance, exactly how Australia’s 22 million people house themselves.
From the ABS’ newly released Housing Occupancy and Costs data, here’s where Australians lived in 2011-12:
Home ownership fell from 71% to 67% between 1994-95 and 2011-12, and fewer Australian households owned their homes outright, down to 31% from 42%.
Outright homeowners spend an average of $40 a week on housing, which is about 3% of their income.
Renters spend an average of $347 a week on housing, while mortgagees spend $432 a week.
The proportions of households with a mortgage and private renters each jumped 7% to 37% and 25% respectively.
The ABS reports that housing costs for mortgagees and renters have remained flat at about 20% of household income since 1994-95.
“The decline in outright home ownership may, in part, reflect increasing uptake of flexible low-cost financing options which allow households to extend their existing home mortgages for purposes other than the original home purchase,” the ABS suggests.
More than three-quarters of households have more bedrooms than they need, the data reveals.
