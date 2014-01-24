CHART OF THE DAY: The Aussie Dollar Is Down At A Three-And-A-Half Year Low

Markets are having a very big Risk Off move overnight with the Dow down more than 200 points, the SPI 200 is down sharply in futures trade, gold is up through $1260 oz and US 10-years rates are down 10 points.

The big story – or the excuse – is the HSBC Chinese PMI yesterday which showed Chinese manufacturing back in contraction zone.

As a result the Aussie dollar, traders’ favourite global growth trade, fell to 0.8730 overnight, its lowest level since July 2010.

Has the AUD finally found some support? Chart – VantageFX

