Gas prices have been rising for 10 straight weeks.



Over the last decade, the price of gas has moved higher while wages have been driven lower.

Here’s a sad chart plotting how many gallons of gasoline can be bought at average U.S. hourly wage since 1998, from Reuters by way of Marc Chandler.

