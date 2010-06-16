CHART OF THE DAY: Print Misses The Ad Recovery

While the ad market overall has recovered from the depths of the recession, the ad market for print publications remains depressed.



Newspapers and magazines are still seeing significant drops on a year-over-year basis in advertising, as this chart from Alan Mutter at Reflections of a Newsosaur makes clear.

Advertisers are skipping print because, “they see no reason to rush back to newspapers, where ad prices are high and audience response ordinarily cannot be quantified as easily as it can on Google Analytics (which also happens to be free),” Mutter writes.

He also says, “The ongoing contraction in newspaper advertising – coming on top of a 40% sales skid in the two years ended on Dec. 31, 2009 – adds further support to the thesis that the industry is suffering from major structural changes in the media market that will not reverse fully in even the best of economic circumstances.”

