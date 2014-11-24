CHART OF THE DAY: The 7 Types Of Digital Citizen in Australia

Photo: Getty / File

The findings of EY’s inaugural Digital Australia: State of the Nation 2014 report which surveyed 1,500 consumers and 167 of Australia’s “digital opinion leaders” have been released.

The research identified seven different consumer segments represented in the Australian population based on their digital use and behaviour.

They have been grouped based on each segment’s major attributes and defining characteristics, and range from youngest to oldest:

And here’s more detail:

Native. Technology isn’t just in. It’s what they have always known and they are part of the constantly connected generation. They will check their smartphone when they wake-up, before they go to sleep and will multi- task throughout the day. Research for a new product or service will often start online and their confidence is high around the use and management of multiple devices. They feel strongly about organisations being transparent and are most concerned about privacy.

Lifestylers. They have the full repertoire of technology available. They are mostly tech savvy and confident, but can feel frustrated about keeping up with the latest innovations. They always have one eye on the future and readily embrace (or aspire to have) the latest. The lifestylers see smartphones and tablets as having had a positive impact on all elements of their life – particularly in relation to communication with family, friends and colleagues/business contacts. Work/life balance is an important consideration and they readily switch between work and personal tasks

Inadvertent. The mindset is quite different to other segments. They have the technology at hand, but don’t see the devices as having a particularly positive impact on their lives. They are typically more ambivalent than enthusiastic and can lack confidence around technology. This segment or lower users of technology and see it as playing more of a peripheral rather than dominant role in their life. This is best reflected in their lower levels of reliance on search engines, social media and product websites when researching online. Their lower levels of interest and usage means that some of the big issues around technology (keeping up, corporate transparency) aren’t regarded as much of a barrier to what little technology engagement they have.

Cruisers. The cruisers use smartphones and tablets predominately for personal use and have a small repertoire of apps that they use regularly. Technology is predominately about connection with family and friends and enhancing their social life/lifestyle. The quest to buy a new product often starts online where they can research and absorb. Intuitive site design is critical as they want it to be easy to navigate and they also place great weight on the safety/security of transactions.

Connectors. This segment is characterised by their desire to be connected and in control. They see the smartphone as having a positive impact on all aspects of their lives and revel in the ability to multi- task and to get things done. They like the sense of achievement and progression. The connectors are high frequency users of digital devices and avid users of search engines. They gravitate to sites that are easy to navigate and deliver product and related information that is easy to find. They readily differentiate between sites based on the experience.

Workaholics. World related communication and tasks dominate their use of technology. They have a high usage of technology and gravitate to social media (Facebook, Google+ and LinkedIn) on a daily basis. The workaholics embrace the benefits of smartphone and tablets, seeing the devices as having a positive impact of productivity, business and communication with family and friends. Given the prominence of work in their life and technology keeping them constantly tethered to colleagues, the workaholics do acknowledge the negative impact digital devices can have on their social life and sense of belonging.

The drifters. They are the least technologically connected and reliant. They are digitally aloof. It’s partly choice, but predominately due to an inability to keep up and a preference to interact with people and to get things done in more traditional ways. They much prefer face to face communication over social media and texting. Technology and what it means can be intimidating. Big Data worries them and they are anxious about the type of information organisations can collate and access on their behaviour.

