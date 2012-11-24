CHART OF THE DAY: Thanksgiving Day Online Sales

Owen Thomas
On Thanksgiving Day, most brick-and-mortar stores close, but shoppers are wired up and ready to go.

Retailers are jumping the gun and juicing online sales by launching holiday-season discounts sooner than ever—as early as the evening before Thanksgiving. The adoption of smartphones and tablets play a role, too, making it easy to sneak in a purchase while socializing.

Shoppers are thankful—online sales on Thanksgiving have more than doubled since 2006, according to ComScore.

