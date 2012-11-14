CHART OF THE DAY: Peak Texting!

Text messaging and text messaging revenue has fallen for the first time in the U.S., according to mobile analyst Chetan Sharma’s latest report.



He tells us, “the dip in volume coincided with revenue dip as well which didn’t happen previously. Typically, when this happens, it is an indication that the peak might have been reached and the curves will decline from here on out.”

The reason text messaging and revenue is down is that more people have smartphones, which have apps that help users avoid carriers texting services.

