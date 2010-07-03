CHART OF THE DAY: Tesla's Stock Falls To Earth

Jay Yarow
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

The enthusiasm ginned up for Tesla’s stock during its first day on the market has waned. After reaching almost $30, Tesla is fading fast. It’s down 32% from the high, as investors sell off.

This isn’t really a surprise. Jim Cramer recommended investors buy the stock at the IPO, let it rise, then sell it off. Tesla’s long term prospects are shaky at best.

The good news: If you bought Tesla stock when it first hit the market, you’re doing better than the broader market.

tesla

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.