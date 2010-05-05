CHART OF THE DAY: Here's Why The Future Of Television Is More Television

Earlier today we ran a post from Mark Cuban arguing that the future of TV is TV, not the Internet as some people like to say.



Mark’s reasoning is simple: “follow the money,” he says. People are buying brand new HDTVs left and right. Peter Kafka at All Things D picked up on Mark’s post and published the chart below.

When someone buys a huge new TV, the first thing that person wants to do is watch beautiful HD programming. TV is simple. No need to worry about downloading shows or a slow stream. Just plug it in, hook up the cable, and start watching great shows.

