CHART OF THE DAY: Teens Text 3,339 Times Per Month!

Nielsen reports teens sent or received 3,339 texts per month on average for the second quarter of 2010. Put another way, that’s six texts on average for every waking hour.



Nielsen says teenage girls are even more active, sending 4,050 texts per month. The number of texts sent by teens in 2010 was up 8% from the year prior.

