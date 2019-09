Here’s a cool, if a bit overwhelming, chart from Horace Dediu at Asymco.

It tracks which platforms have hit a billion users. Windows was first, then Facebook, then Android, and iOS should hit 1 billion in the next year or so, says Dediu.

Android hit the milestone faster than any other platform, reaching 1 billion users in just five years.

