CHART OF THE DAY: Without Apple, The Tech Sector's Profits Would Be Terrible

Without Apple, the tech sector’s profits would have been off by 3% in 2011, according to this chart from Barclays Capital. With Apple, profits are up 7%.
Of course, you can never perfectly remove Apple, since Apple helps take earnings away from other companies, so presumably a fair number of their competitors would be more profitable if Apple ceased to exist.
