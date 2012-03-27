CHART OF THE DAY: Without Apple, The Tech Sector's Profits Would Be Terrible

Jay Yarow, Joe Weisenthal
Without Apple, the tech sector’s profits would have been off by 3% in 2011, according to this chart from Barclays Capital. With Apple, profits are up 7%.

Of course, you can never perfectly remove Apple, since Apple helps take earnings away from other companies, so presumably a fair number of their competitors would be more profitable if Apple ceased to exist.

chart of the day, tech with and without apple, march 2012

